No such thing as ‘failing’ matric, says expert

Share this article

















As matriculants mentally prepare themselves for the results of the most important examination in their lives , a local professor reminds parents to be supportive, regardless of the outcome.

Professor Kobus Marais holds a doctorate in career counselling, psychology and learning facilitation in mathematics. He explained that the nerves are a part of the process.

“It’s the most normal thing to feel stressed and anxious at this stage, I wouldn’t expect it otherwise. The good news is, this is only one more transition of an uncountable number of transitions that we all make in our lifetimes- moving from the womb into the world, taking our first breath, going to school, leaving grade 12. These are transitions we all have to make that bring uncertainty and causes insecurity, ” he reassured.

Marais’s message to parents was clear: be supportive. Even if your children do not meet the academic standards you had set for them, it is important that they know you will be there when things are least favorable.

“I want parents to tell themselves to relax, be calm. Whatever has happened is in the past now…this is a done deal. The outcomes will be out and let’s take things from there, irrespective of what the outcomes are.” “Now would be a good time to forget about the past. Don’t repeatedly tell your son or your daughter ‘you should’ve done this’ or ‘should’ve done that’ and ‘we’re so disappointed’. Now is the time to listen and observe and communicate. Text, talk and be there for your child…listen.”

The doctor also encouraged society to rid themselves of using the term “failing” as it paints an overbearingly negative picture. Marais emphasized that there are many opportunities.

“Please never use the word fail again. Nobody will “fail” grade 12, it’s the most unfortunate choice of word. Yes, many learners may not have achieved as well or as adequately as they or their parents might’ve expected. But it’s one thing, there is always another opportunity. “The moment learners learn that they might’ve not achieved up to their parental expectations or of teachers or society, they feel that they have “failed”. They feel that they have let somebody down and themselves. But I plead with everyone to hear me: there is no reason to feel that way.”

Marais urged young people to get career counselling as it has long term benefits and will help you identify what will be a fulfilling career for you to pursue.

“(Career counselling) helps arrive at something that the child really sees as a personal mission and a social mission. Never, never do anything in haste. Take your time. Find somebody to assist you. Please know that there are multiple opportunities, who the devil cares if you achieve your degree in three or six years? “I’ve achieved three doctoral degrees. I achieved this not by virtue of being smart or kind,” laughed the professor.

“I achieved by being willing and able to commit myself and to work very, very hard. We look at students and we see two types – those that apply themselves, commit and achieve and those that don’t and not achieve. If you’re willing to work hard and consult someone to hone your study skills, you will succeed. If you don’t work hard, chances are you’re not going to.

Marais explained that setting short, medium and long term goals is important and getting them ready as soon as possible, will give you something to work toward.

If you don’t achieve the desired results, here are some of your options:

1. Recheck (R18 per paper) /remark (R80 per paper) your paper to check to see if your exam marks were added up correctly

2. Apply to rewrite certain exams

3. Apply at a college or TVET

4. Do an Internship

5. Do short courses

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments