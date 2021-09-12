Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Nominations for CF Elections closing soon

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

With just 32 hours to the closing of Nominations for the Candidates to serve on the Community Forum of the Voice of the Cape that has representatives across the 7 Cape Magisterial District, the question to ask is:

‘ Have you registered and nominated someone from your Cape Magisterial District?’

He or She has to be from the same Cape Magisterial District that you live in

Let’s do this!
Hurry over to:

www.vocfm.co.za

Download the VOC App!

#cfelections2021 #vocfm
#communitymatters
#yourradio #myradio #ourradio #capetown #southafrica #islam #lifeskills #covid19 #digitalcentury #localislekker #afrikaans #xhosa #capemalay #communityforum #elections2021 #voiceup #represent #sunnimuslim #indian #gamechanger #conqueringcovid #safetyfirst #ummahprojects #kaapstad #capemagisterialdistricts #connectinglives #listentome


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.