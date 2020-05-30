Non-contact sport can resume under Level 3 lockdown: Mthethwa

Share this article

















Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says all professional non-contact sport can resume, however, without spectators under Level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Saturday, Mthethwa says all professional athletes who participate in contact and non-contact sport can start training from Monday.

The Minister says within the next two weeks sport managers will have to write to the Department detailing a plan of activities, also giving the assurance that athletes and technical staff will be tested for the coronavirus prior to the resumption of activity.

Sports governing bodies and clubs must appoint a COVID-compliance officer to ensure all health and safety protocols are followed when they resume training.

Mthethwa says all hygiene and social distancing protocols must be adhered to.

“Non-contact sport and training for professional athletes may resume in compliance with the health protocol without any spectators. All sports bodies must within 14 days inform the minister in writing as to the date of resumption and further provide an operational guideline including a guarantee in the form of affidavits related to the testing of all officials before resumption for training and matches,” says Mthethwa.

Source: SABC News

