Non-stop overnight rains fall on Cape Town

Share this article

Continuous non-stop rain accompanied by thunder and lightning fell overnight in the Cape Town Metro. The downpours, which occurred primarily between 10 p.m. last night and 3 a.m. this morning, were among the heaviest of the season thus far.

Municipal service vehicles could be seen on the N-2 early Tuesday morning, but the highway was clear and passable. No immediate reports of road closures, damages, as well as the rescue or evacuation of residents following the thunderstorms, have been received so far.

The City of Cape Town is expected to assess the situation this morning, especially informal settlements in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Thousands of shack dwellers are usually the most affected by heavy rain in the metro this time of year.

Source: SABC News