Noodles have been linked to the death of yet another two South African siblings.

The Mpumalanaga brother and sister, aged 9 and 13, died within an hour of each other last week.

Amid their investigation, police found that the pair shared a packet of noodles before school. Two siblings and their cousin died under similar circumstances in the Eastern Cape over a week ago. The trio was 7, 11 and 4 months old.

Officials have not yet divulged the brand of product.