North West dead chickens deserve the same attention as Sheba the slain tiger, says NSPCA

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) on Friday bemoaned the loss of 50,000 chickens that suffocated on a farm in Lichtenburg, North West, this week.

On social media, the animal rights group shared a picture of the dead birds on the back of a truck.

It said it was unfortunate more attention had been given to Sheba the tiger, who was shot dead in Walkerville, Gauteng, after escaping from a smallholding, while little was said about the chickens.

“Are some animals more important than others?” the NSPCA asked.

“Every major radio, TV station and newspaper covered the story of the female tigress that escaped her enclosure and was eventually shot and killed. While the media sensation around the tigress resulted in national and even international outrage and sympathy from the public, the same cannot be said for the 50,000 chickens that suffered slowly as they suffocated on a farm in Lichtenburg.

“For many years animal welfarists and activists have raised the debate about how certain animals are generally more valued than others. The greatest example of this is the comparison between animals used for food and animals used for companionship.

“In this case, the tragic deaths of 50,000 chickens appears to have been overlooked in the face of the case regarding the tigress. It shouldn’t be this way. Both deserve to be recognised and fought for.

“It is extremely sad that the tigress was subjected to a life in captivity … then shot and killed.

“In the same breath, it is a tragedy that not one, not two, but 50,000 chickens died a painful and slow death. Just because they are hidden from the public and are not valued for anything other than food does not mean their lives are less equal than any other animal,” the NSPCA said.

TimesLIVE understands the chickens died when ventilation systems in their enclosure stopped working due to prolonged load-shedding.

Source: TimesLIVE