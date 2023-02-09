North Western Syria receives the first UN assistance since the earthquake struck on Monday

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred on Monday, the first UN assistance convoy has entered northwest Syria from Turkey, the UN confirmed with Al Jazeerah.

According to a representative for the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, six trucks arrived at Bab al-Hawa on Thursday, the sole border crossing where the UN Security Council has granted permission for the delivery of supplies.

Meanwhile President of the nation Recep Tayyip Erdogan, claims that at least 14,000 people died in Turkey, while 3,162 people have been killed in Syria.

As reported by Al Jazeerah, the President went on to claim that Turkey intended to construct new three- and four-story structures in the area over the next 12 months despite the fact that more than 6,400 buildings had been demolished.

In accordance with the most recent report from the president, the current death toll in Turkey and Syria climbed 17,172.

Photo: Pixabay