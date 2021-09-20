Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

November 1 gazetted as Local Government Elections date

LOCAL

The Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the election date for November 1.

This means that the voter roll will be sealed at midnight and political parties have until Tuesday to submit their candidate lists to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

According to the IEC, over 600 000 people registered to vote this past weekend whilst over 39 000 people used the online registration voters system which will close at midnight on Monday night.

Political parties and independent candidates have until Tuesday to submit their lists on the IEC’s Candidate Nomination System.

Dlamini-Zuma says, “I am hoping for a much greater youth participation because I think voting is their right which they need to exercise and equality is also their responsibility. If you don’t vote, say for argument’s sake, nobody pitches up to vote, what happens to our democracy? They shouldn’t really feel that it is ignored if they don’t vote because it won’t be there. If they vote, their voice will count and it will determine who gets in and who doesn’t.”

November 1 gazetted as election date

Source: SABCNews

Photo: Sourced


