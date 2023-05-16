NPA “failing” to prosecute corrupt : legal angle

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The United Democratic Movement’s (UDM) leader, General Bantu Holomisa, has raised concerns about Shamila Batohi’s fitness to serve as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), following the National Prosecuting Authority’s failure to successfully prosecute the corrupt, particularly those named and criticized in the State Capture Commission report following the Nulane case.

Founder and Director of Zikalala Attorneys, Mpumelelo Zikalala spoke on VOC’s Drive Time about the legal angle of this matter.

Zikalala said that this situation is both political and legal. The legal side is that every individual is subjected to scrutiny, and for an investigation to be done, the igniter of the evaluation must be assessed carefully.

According to Zikalala, losing a few cases does not mean the public prosecutor is incompetent and you must look at the overall performance.

“The only reason I would say an inquiry should be made is if there is evidence that states the prosecutor did not prosecute certain cases because of political influences or the protection of others,” said Zikalala.

Zikalala said that when making assessments of whether someone is incompetent or does not go beyond the individual assessment, should be looked at in its entirety and the same should be applied in the case of Shamila Batohi.

“The NPA has to be neutral and their judgement whether wrong has to be made within the confines of the law,” said Zikalala.

He furthermore says that the NPA does not chase cases, but cases come to them.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay