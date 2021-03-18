NPA to appeal acquittal of corruption accused Bongani Bongo

The NPA is to appeal the decision of the Western Cape High court to acquit former State Security Minister and ANC MP, Bongani Bongo, on corruption charges.

The NPA’s regional communications manager for the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, says the decision was taken after careful consideration of the facts, the law and the legal principles applicable in dealing with applications of this nature.

Bongo was charged following a report by then evidence leader in the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom, Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, that Bongo had tried to bribe him to delay or collapse the inquiry. In granting Bongo’s lawyers application for the case to be dismissed, Western Cape Judge President Judge John Hlophe said that Vanara lacked credibility.

He said other witnesses called by the state had failed to corroborate his evidence and in parts contradicted each other about what he told them. Ntabazalila explains: