NPA to be strengthened to tackle corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is not within his right, even as the head of state, to initiate criminal proceedings against anyone.

He was responding to criticism for failing to prosecute people implicated by the state capture commission, when he replied to the debate on his SONA in the Cape Town city hall.

He says power has been granted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in this regard.  He adds that internal disciplinary processes have also gotten underway to recover looted funds.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, says the government is strengthening the capacity of the NPA  with more funding and human capital.

During the state of the nation address debate, the minister stated that despite constraints law enforcement and criminal justice agencies have achieved great success. Lamola says the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit has recovered R168 million  on Covid-19 related matters.

NPA head Shamila Batohi says the wheels of justice are finally beginning to turn on corruption in South Africa.

Commenting on cases referred to the Special Investigating Unit, Batohi says notable corruption-related arrests have been made in recent weeks, adding that this will be the NPA’s focus over the next six months.

