From the news desk

NPA to monitor criminal cases lodged against EFF leader Julius Malema

Civil rights organization AfriForum says it will be monitoring the NPA regarding the decisions it takes against EFF leader Julius Malema for inciting violence against police officers.

Afriforum and trade union Solidarity have jointly lodged criminal charges at the Lyttelton police station against Malema.

The organisations say they were approached by at least a thousand police officers with concerns over the threatening remarks made by Malema recently.

Afriforum says it’s private prosecution unit will monitor the case and if Malema is not prosecuted by the NPA, their own prosecution unit will prosecute him privately.


