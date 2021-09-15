NSC Exams start date changed

Share this article

















The final National Senior Certificate examination will now start October 27th and not November 1st as initially scheduled, due to clashes with Election Day. Matriculants who are eligible to vote would now be able to cast their ballots.

The exam timetable for the matric class of 2021 has been shifted to accommodate the local government elections. The Department of Basic Education made the announcement this morning, following a meeting with Council of Education Ministers, consultations within the education sector.

