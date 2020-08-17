Nsfas cancels funding of 5000 students

Share this article

















The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) says it has cancelled the funding for 5 000

for the 2020 academic year.

Nsfas administrator Randall Carolissen says financial information obtained from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) revealed that the total household family income for these students is above the R350 000 threshold. He says all affected students have been notified.

The students have 14 days from the date to petition for the decision to be overturned by submitting proof of family income or change of income to Nsfas for review.

Students at Motheo TVET College campuses in the Free State have demanded answers over Nsfas allowances.

Some say they have not received their monthly allowances while others have received insufficient allowances for the past two months.

Four students from Motheo TVET Zastron campus have also been suspended after allegations they were planning to set the campus alight.

Students are also demanding to see financial documents relating to Nsfas as proof of payments received.

Source: SABC News