NSFAS deploying administrators to help students

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it will deploy its administrators to institutions to assist with issues students are experiencing.

NSFAS says it will also help decentralise operations.

NSFAS acting chairperson Lourens Van Staden says NSFAS administrators will be there to address the registration concerns and challenges faced by students.

“Through regular visits to campuses and the provision of assistance and support, NSFAS aims to alleviate the tensions and contribute to a harmonious academic environment for all our institutions. As the NSFAS Board, we also visited hotspot areas to ensure that we lead from the front. To further ensure that NSFAS presence is there in all provinces, we are hard at work to finalise our plans to have operational offices in all the provinces.”

Last week, some students at the Central University of Technology in the Free State said their wrongful exclusion has led to them not being able to register for the 2024 academic year.

The students said they submitted appeals, however, some have been rejected, while other students were still awaiting feedback from the institution regarding the status of their appeals.

They also claimed that unprocessed documents and incorrect submitted marks to NSFAS are some of the reasons other students are still not registered.

Source: SABC News