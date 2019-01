The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has stopped communicating with students via SMSes with immediate effect due to fraudulent activities.

The scheme says instead students should use my NSFAS Online Self-Service Portal to view the application status or any other information related to funding.

NSFAS says in a statement that over the past two weeks, first-time, returning and continuing students have been targeted in phishing email and text message scams.

(Source: SABC News)

