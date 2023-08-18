NSFAS to investigate students’ complaints about its system

Share this article

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says an investigation into students’ complaints will be conducted and where the allegations are proved to be true, appropriate action will be taken.

It says service providers will be instructed to increase their presence at institutions of higher learning so that they can respond directly to students’ queries on direct payments.

Unpaid allowances

Lectures have been disrupted at the Waterberg TVET College in Mokopane, Limpopo. This follows a two-week students’ protest over unpaid NSFAS allowances.

They say that they have not received their food and book allowances for six months.

Students’ representative Thabiso Ledwaba says there are also deficiencies in the new funding model that NSFAS introduced recently.

“This payment is frustrating us as students, their charges are abnormal first of all they say their charges are R12 now their charges are R80 per transaction and the system is not user friendly to us as students. If I do a transaction to a certain account, I cannot even check which transaction I did and when and how much.”

Source: SABC News