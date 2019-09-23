NSRI search for missing 26-year-old

Share this article

















The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is continuing the search for a man who disappeared into the surf at Table View Beach in the late hours of Sunday evening.

According to Craig Lambinon, an NSRI spokesperson, the Police Dive Unit – along with NSRI Melkbosstrand, Fire and Rescue Services and Emergency Services – were activated as soon as the organisation was alerted to the disappearance.

“Despite the extensive search, no sign of the man was found, and the male was reported to have entered the water and disappeared,” Lambinon said. “The 26-year-old man from Delft remains missing, and a police dive unit will continue an ongoing investigation.”

(SOURCE: CAPETOWNETC)

Share this article

















Comments

comments