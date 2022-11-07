NSRI warns against rip currents after body of Delft teen, 16, recovered from Strand beach

Share this article

Condolences have poured in after the body of a 16-year-old Delft boy was recovered from Stand beach yesterday. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed that a distress call was responded to after 7pm on Saturday. While efforts to revive the teen were sadly unsuccessful, a search commenced for his 17-year-old friend. The two are believed to have been being caught in rip currents. The search is expected to continue this morning.

“We are appealing to the public to only swim where and when lifeguards are on duty and swim in between the red and yellow flagged safe demarcated swimming zone posted by lifeguards.

Our thoughts are with the family of the missing teenager in this difficult time,” said NSRI Gordons Bay station commander, Alan Meiklejohn.