NTA appeals to taxi drivers to keep commuters safe

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) is calling on all taxi drivers to exercise caution when they transport commuters to their various destinations.

The call comes as traffic volumes are expected to increase soon as holidaymakers and pilgrims make their way back home at the end of the Easter weekend.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, more than 1000 road users have been arrested and 900 vehicles impounded across the country since the start of the Easter weekend.

NTA spokesperson Theo Malele, “We would like to encourage them to keep on and ensure that there are no fatalities on the road as we must save lives as it is also our responsibility. We are also saying that they shouldn’t be using cellphones while driving and they also need to have breaks, every two hours and they should know that tomorrow we still want to see each other.”

Source: SABC News