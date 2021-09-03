Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Ntubeni returns for Semi-final

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni will make his return from injury in DHL Western Province’s Currie Cup semifinal against the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria tomorrow.

Ntubeni comes in as one of two changes to the starting team for the play-off match, which kicks off at 19h00 on Friday at Loftus Versfeld.

Both changes are in the front row, with tighthead Sazi Sandi joining Ntubeni up front and Neethling Fouche set to make an impact in the second half from the replacements bench.

Also, on the extended replacements bench are hooker Andre-Hugo Venter and fullback Warrick Gelant.

DHL Western Province: 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Ruhan Nel, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Johan du Toit, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Leon Lyons.

Replacements (from): 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Justin Basson, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Rikus Pretorius, 23 Tristan Leyds, 24 Warrick Gelant.

Wait a sec, saving restore vars.