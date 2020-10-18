Facebook-f
From the news desk

Number of coronavirus cases in SA increases to 702 131

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa has risen to 702 131 with 1 928 new cases identified since the last report.

Thirty-eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. “Ten from Eastern Cape, 10 from the Free State, 17 from Gauteng and one from Mpumalanga.”

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 408.

“Of the 38 deaths reported today, five were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours, one in Eastern Cape, one in the Free State, and three in Gauteng,” according to the Health Department.

The number of recoveries now stands at 630 436, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

Source: SABC NEWS


