Number of journalists killed in Gaza rises to 101: Government media office

One more journalist was killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli attacks, the government media office said in a statement published Sunday, bringing the total number of journalists killed in the Palestinian enclave since 7 October to 101, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Fellow journalist, martyr Ahmed Jamal Al-Madhoun, deputy director of the Palestinian Al-Rai Agency and director of the Visual Media Department, rose to greatness as a martyr at the hands of Israeli treachery in the North Gaza Governorate,” the media office said.

Since the attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip, killing at least 20,258 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 53,688 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory’s housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Source: Middle East Monitor

Photo credit: [Atila Altuntaş/Anadolu Agency]

