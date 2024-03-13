Numsa calls for the removal of Road Accident Fund CEO

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has delivered a decisive 48-hour notice to the Road Accident Fund (RAF), signaling their intent to strike over what they claim is ongoing mismanagement by the CEO.

NUMSA has announced plans for a nationwide shutdown of RAF offices commencing Thursday, with members set to march to the National Department of Transport headquarters in Pretoria.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, NUMSA National Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola expressed grave concerns over the state of affairs within the RAF, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

“Our members have reached a breaking point, necessitating this strike action due to the severe issues plaguing the RAF,” Hlubi-Majola stated. “The biggest among our grievances is the perceived inaction of CEO Collins Letsoalo, whose leadership we believe is contributing to the downfall of the entity.”

Highlighting a specific concern, Hlubi-Majola referenced the suspension of 200 claims handlers without pay since 2022, alleging a lack of due process and accountability within RAF management.

“These workers, left in limbo, are unable to process claims, exacerbating an already dire backlog,” she added.

In addition, the union said that the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) was seemingly unable to act against Letsoalo, stating that it made detailed submissions to the Parliamentary committee about the mismanagement of the RAF.

“The duration of our strike will be contingent on the government’s response. Should they fail to act, we are prepared for a protracted stand-off,” Hlubi-Majola warned.

VOC News

Photo: NUMSA/X