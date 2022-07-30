Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
NUMSA national congress to continue

The last day of trade union NUMSA’s national congress which was supposed to held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday, had been cancelled.

The congress was initially set to to run from Monday until today, but it only started on Wednesday after the Labour Court in Johannesburg ruled that the congress should only be convened if it fully complies with NUMSA’s constitution.

NUMSA says it decided to convene the congress because it partially complied with the judgement, while it was appealing against some of the other rulings which were made.

However, the court dismissed NUMSA’s application for leave to appeal against the judgement this week. The union says it will now be approaching the Labour Appeal Court.

Source: SABC


