Numsa to announce possible wage agreement with SAA

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is expected to hold a media briefing in Johannesburg on Friday. This follows reports that the union and the South African Cabin Crew Association have reached an agreement with South African Airways (SAA) after lengthy wage negotiations.

According to the reports, SAA management has agreed to postpone retrenchments until further notice. SAA has reportedly also agreed in principle to establish a task team to review contracts and procurement issues at the airline. The task team will play a major role in looking at how to save costs at the embattled airline.

SABC News reporter Amina Accram says it is yet to be confirmed if SAA and the unions have reached an agreement in principle. “The agreement is yet to be signed by the SAA Board and its shareholders. According to reports SAA and the unions have agreed to defer retrenchments until further notice. They have also agreed to pay 5.9 percent wage increases by February next year- with the extra 2.1 percent to be paid through the work of the task team.”

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

