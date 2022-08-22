Numsa urges women to unite against Gender-based Violence

Share this article

The National Union of Metalworkers’ Union of South Africa (Numsa) has urged women to unite against Gender-based Violence.

The union’s second deputy president, Puleng Phaka says the current crop of women is facing a different struggle from those who fought against the oppressive pass laws.

She was addressing Numsa members in Kimberley in the Northern Cape at a Women in Leadership meeting discussing ways to empower the working class and to organise women to continue fighting patriarchy in a brutal capitalist system according to Numsa.

“Today, our challenge is Gender-based Violence, but what we need to do is to hold hands and fight this pandemic called Gender-based Violence. Let us also stop looking the other way out,” says Phaka.

Meanwhile, as Gender-based Violence and femicide continue on the incline in the country, National Women’s Day this year was marked by dozens of women joining in the 66th Women’s march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to voice out their concerns over the incident where eight women were gang raped in Krugersdorp, saying that this serves as a reminder that women are not safe in South Africa.

They also called on all women to find their inner voices and demand to be treated fairly and with respect.

The march was followed by a dialogue addressing the challenges women continue to face today and possible solutions.

Some traditional leaders have embarked on a campaign to raise awareness of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and the abuse of children.

In Emalahleni in Mpumalanga, the Ndzundza SoGutjhe Royal House in Phola Township held its first annual “Isigungu Sezintombi”, loosely translated as a committee of young women.

Amatshitshi is an old African traditional practice that encourages girls to maintain their virginity until marriage. As the country marks women’s month, the royal house celebrated over 100 girls at Phola township in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Source: SABC News