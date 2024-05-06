Numsa welcomes two-year wage deal in passenger bus sector

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has hailed the recent two-year wage agreement reached in the passenger bus sector, marking a significant victory for workers in the industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was brokered at the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council, base salaries will see a 5% increase this year and a 6.5% increase next year.

Employers have also committed to a 50/50 split in contributing to primary healthcare cover for workers, with a cap of R221 per month on employer contributions.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, highlighted the importance of the agreement in addressing longstanding demands for better wages and improved working conditions.

“The wage deal, effective from April 1, 2024, until March 31, 2026, represents a major achievement for Numsa and a step forward in its ongoing efforts to improve the lives of workers in the passenger bus sector.”

She emphasized that the negotiation process was challenging, particularly considering the economic challenges facing the country, but the union was able to secure meaningful gains for its members.

In addition to the wage increases, the agreement also includes provisions for benefits such as medical aid, paid paternity or maternity leave, extra pay for weekends and public holidays, and a 45-hour work week.

Hlubi-Majola said that these benefits were the result of the collective bargaining power of unions, which is derived from working class unity.

Of particular significance is the inclusion of primary healthcare cover, a demand that Numsa has been advocating for since 2018. This provision will ensure that workers have access to necessary medical services, including private hospitalization, addressing a critical need for workers.

“We have had unfortunate incidents in the past where taxi drivers have attacked bus drivers etc, some of them gunned down and killed. These workers did not have access to any form of medical aim is what highlighted the need for a medical aid.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels