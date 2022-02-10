Nursing organisation seeks justice for mother ‘gunned down by policeman partner’ at Tembisa Hospital

Share this article

Nursing union Denosa wants a policeman who allegedly shot dead his partner before turning the gun on himself at Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni to face the full might of the law.

The policeman is in hospital in a critical condition.

“Denosa [Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA] calls on law enforcement agencies to ensure that, if he recovers, the police officer faces the full might of the law for the killing of the nurse and for abusing the privilege that is extended to officers of the law to enter healthcare facilities with their guns,” said spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo.

“This incident has highlighted the need to reconsider allowing officers of the law to enter facilities with guns, and the need to have gun storage in healthcare facilities by security unless they are escorting a dangerous patient or a convict.”

The policeman reportedly drove into the hospital in a police vehicle with blue lights switched on. He called the enrolled assistant nurse, now identified as Lebogang Monene, out to the hospital entrance. According to eyewitnesses, an argument ensued, a gun was produced and Monene was shot dead.

Delihlazo said the incident was a wake-up call regarding the need for security at medical facilities.

He said the health department needed to “reconsider allowing armed police officers to enter healthcare facilities unless it is under extraordinary circumstances”.

The hospital was closed for several hours on Monday after the incident as staff struggled to come to terms with losing one of their own in the workplace.

Medical staff honoured Monene in song as her body, covered in a white sheet, was rolled out to a mortuary van parked in the hospital grounds.

The hospital was later reopened.

Denosa said staff and patients who witnessed the shooting were being provided counselling.

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visited the family of the nurse hours after the incident.

She described the shooting as “difficult and traumatic for all” and said her department would provide support to Monene’s colleagues and family.

Addressing the media, Monene’s family said they were still coming to grips with the tragedy. They would not be drawn into commenting about the couple’s relationship, except to confirm that the police officer was her boyfriend and they were not yet married.

Monene, aged 30, was a mother of two young boys.

Police said the man was a constable attached to the Ekurhuleni district trio task team.

“The police have opened a case of murder against the 30-year-old constable and investigations will determine the motive for the killing,” said Brig Brenda Muridili.

“He will be placed under police guard in hospital and he will appear in court as soon as he is fit to do so.”

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela expressed his dismay at the incident.

“I am disheartened by [the] incident where one of our own is accused of perpetrating a horrible crime against a woman. I have, through our employee health and wellness’s spiritual services, conveyed my condolences to the family of the deceased. I am told that the officer is in a critical condition in hospital. He will be charged with murder and upon recovery, he will be taken to court,” said Mawela.

Source: TimesLIVE