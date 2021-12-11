Nxesi hints on imminent vaccine mandate for workers

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has warned that government could soon take a decision on mandatory vaccinations for workers.

Nxesi was speaking in Cape Town during the sidelines of a march to Eskom by members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) against privatisation.

NUM is marching against the unbundling of Eskom saying this could lead to privatisation of the power utility and cause massive job losses.

Speaking at the event, Nxesi says talks at the Nedlac level to engage all role players on the issue of mandatory vaccinations are at an advanced stage.

However, he says this is being looked at sector by sector and that there may be exceptions based on sound medical advice for workers considered high risk to vaccine adverse effects.

Nxesi says the rising Omicron variant infections are a cause for concern.

He says mandatory vaccinations are intended to prevent the economy from total collapse.

On Friday, Phaahla and Deputy Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo held a virtual media briefing on government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme.

In his last address to South Africa on COVID-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that he would be engaging different stakeholders on the possibility of vaccine mandates in the country.

This approach by Ramaphosa was seen as contradictory to his other address, where he said no one would be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccines.

