Nyanga detectives arrest suspects

Nyanga detectives assigned to Ben Tuzee’s murder, the victim who was lured to Browns Farm after a television set was advertised on a social media platform last Tuesday (2022-09-06) arrested three suspects yesterday in connection with his murder.

The victim aged 51 and his niece were requested by a potential buyer to make the delivery at Msenge Street at around 09:45. Upon their arrival at the agreed location, the victim and his niece came under attack by three suspects, who fled with his vehicle after he sustained a fatal stab wound. Tuzee’s nice survived the incident and was unharmed, while the stolen vehicle was later recovered not far from the crime scene.

The thorough investigation into the circumstances of this violent crime led detectives to the three suspects aged 23, 18 and 16, who are due to make a court appearance in Athlone once they have been charged with murder and hijacking.

Ben Tuzee’s murder is not regarded an isolated incident as we are aware of more incidents where victims who made use of social media platforms to advertise items fell victim after they were requested to make the delivery to areas in Nyanga such as Browns Farm and Crossroads. It is on this basis that SAPS would like to issue a stern warning to the public that they must avoid making a delivery to an area that is unfamiliar to them, especially one with higher levels of crime.

SAPS have reason to believe that criminals use their interest in an advertised item on social media platforms such as Market Place as a decoy to perpetrate a robbery or other serious and violent crime, by luring their victim to come to them. This modus operandi must be avoided by rather meeting the potential buyer at a public place which is regarded safe and familiar to the seller. Vigilance could prevent you from becoming a criminal’s next victim.

Photo VOCfm