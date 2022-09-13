Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Nyanga detectives arrest suspects

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Nyanga detectives assigned to Ben Tuzee’s murder, the victim who was lured to Browns Farm after a television set was advertised on a social media platform last Tuesday (2022-09-06) arrested three suspects yesterday in connection with his murder.

The victim aged 51 and his niece were requested by a potential buyer to make the delivery at Msenge Street at around 09:45. Upon their arrival at the agreed location, the victim and his niece came under attack by three suspects, who fled with his vehicle after he sustained a fatal stab wound. Tuzee’s nice survived the incident and was unharmed, while the stolen vehicle was later recovered not far from the crime scene.

The thorough investigation into the circumstances of this violent crime led detectives to the three suspects aged 23, 18 and 16, who are due to make a court appearance in Athlone once they have been charged with murder and hijacking.

Ben Tuzee’s murder is not regarded an isolated incident as we are aware of more incidents where victims who made use of social media platforms to advertise items fell victim after they were requested to make the delivery to areas in Nyanga such as Browns Farm and Crossroads. It is on this basis that SAPS would like to issue a stern warning to the public that they must avoid making a delivery to an area that is unfamiliar to them, especially one with higher levels of crime.

SAPS have reason to believe that criminals use their interest in an advertised item on social media platforms such as Market Place as a decoy to perpetrate a robbery or other serious and violent crime, by luring their victim to come to them. This modus operandi must be avoided by rather meeting the potential buyer at a public place which is regarded safe and familiar to the seller. Vigilance could prevent you from becoming a criminal’s next victim.

Photo VOCfm

 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.