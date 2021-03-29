Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Nyanga kidnapping victim reunited with family, ten arrests made

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Ten suspects have been arrested in Nyanga following the robbery and kidnapping of a 47-year-old man from Bellville.

Four armed suspects allegedly accosted the victim in Voortrekker Road last Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, says they launched a search operation with crime intellegence and a hostage negotiation team, arresting the suspects and rescuing the victim.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 30 are expected to appear in Bellville Magistrates Court today on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping. The victim has since been reunited with his family.


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Copyright © 2020 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.