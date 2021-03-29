Nyanga kidnapping victim reunited with family, ten arrests made

Share this article

















Ten suspects have been arrested in Nyanga following the robbery and kidnapping of a 47-year-old man from Bellville.

Four armed suspects allegedly accosted the victim in Voortrekker Road last Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, says they launched a search operation with crime intellegence and a hostage negotiation team, arresting the suspects and rescuing the victim.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 30 are expected to appear in Bellville Magistrates Court today on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping. The victim has since been reunited with his family.