Nyanga police investigating double murder case after two women shot dead in CT

Nyanga police in Cape Town are investigating a double murder case after two women were shot dead in Chris Hani Crescent in Crossroads.

Police said one of the victims was found lying in the street covered with a blanket, while the other was found in a yard on Tuesday afternoon.

This was the latest fatal shooting incident to rock Cape Town.

“Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” said police spokesperson FC Van Wyk.

“Nyanga police registered a double murder case for investigation. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”