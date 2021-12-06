Nyanga police officer suspended following allegations of rape

A Nyanga police man has been suspended after being charged with the alleged rape of a shoplifting suspect. According to IPID, the 31-year-old police officer reportedly raped the suspect while he was in a police van.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Thembisile Patekile reiterated the commitment of SAPS management in rooting out ill-discipline among its ranks:

It is incidents like these that adversely impact the relationship between police and communities. That is why it is crucial the investigations undertaken by IPID get to the bottom of this. Police are expected to be protectors of communities,” said the lieutenant.

VOC