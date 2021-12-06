Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Nyanga police officer suspended following allegations of rape

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

A Nyanga police man has been suspended after being charged with the alleged rape of a shoplifting suspect. According to IPID, the 31-year-old police officer reportedly raped the suspect while he was in a police van.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Thembisile Patekile reiterated the commitment of SAPS management in rooting out ill-discipline among its ranks:

It is incidents like these that adversely impact the relationship between police and communities. That is why it is crucial the investigations undertaken by IPID get to the bottom of this. Police are expected to be protectors of communities,” said the lieutenant.

VOC


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.