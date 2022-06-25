Nzimande: NSFAS money needs to go to items related to studies only

Share this article

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Friday said government understood that the majority of students in various universities came from disadvantaged backgrounds, which could contribute to them using their allowances to support family.

Nzimande has, however, indicated that it is not allowed for students to make use of the money being provided by government for items not related to their studies.

He said government would now be fully involved in the distribution of funds to control where and how students used them.

“NSFAS assures me that service providers who will help us with facilitating disbursement of allowances have been appointed because that has been one of our problems.”

Nzimande said government would look into what was convenient for both students and the department regarding the distribution of allowances and funds.