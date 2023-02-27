Oasis donates aid to quake hit Türkiye

Share this article

After yet another 5.6 earthquake hit Türkiye, three weeks after a quake that devastated parts of the country and neighbouring Syria, global wealth management group Oasis met with the Turkish Consul General of Cape Town on Monday morning at Cape Town International Airport to hand over much needed supplies to aid victims affected by the disaster.

According to a statement released by Oasis, a total of 15 tons of supplies which include 134 units of 4 x4m tents, 500 sleeping bags, 40 heaters and 60 generators were part of the first fleet of much needed aid.

“These supplies have been split, with 8.5 tons departing from Johannesburg International Airport two weeks ago, and while just over 6.6tons will depart from Cape Town International Airport this afternoon. All equipment and supplies are transported by specially commissioned Turkish Airline flights to ensure swift delivery continues into the affected region,” explained CEO Adam Ebrahim.

Oasis continues to work closely with the Turkish Embassy and Turkish Airlines to ensure that the second fleet of equipment is also transferred once the needs at ground level are presented.

“My team and I have been working closely with Ambassador Aysegul Kandas of Türkiye and the Consul General in Cape Town, Sinan Yesildag to identify the requirements still needed by the victims during this painful and difficult time. There has been an outpouring of support from the global community to bring about relief but the sheer magnitude and scale of loss means that we need to still stand together to continue assisting our brothers and sisters in their time of difficulty and need,” added Ebrahim.

Furthermore, Consul Sinan Yesildag gave thanks to the people of South Africa. “Today, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to my dear friend Adam Ebrahim and the Oasis Group for the support and solidarity they have shown to the victims of earthquakes. The generosity and kindness of the South African people have been a gleam of hope for those who have lost everything through the earthquakes. Your kindness will always be remembered,” stated Sinan Yesildag.

VOC