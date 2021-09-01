Observatory Forensic Pathology Institute (OFPI) project update

Share this article

















The Western Cape Government Health’s joint venture with the Department of Transport and Public Works, and other stakeholders will reach construction completion by the end of 2021, if everything goes according to plan. The purpose-built, modern forensic pathology facility, located at the entrance to Groote Schuur Hospital, will provide Level 4 forensic services aimed at extracting, analysing and preserving the integrity of evidence in support of the medico-legal investigation of death and in support of the criminal justice system.

Though much progress has been made, the three-story building is currently undergoing the final stages of practical completion. With a mission to transform the work of the Provincial Forensic Pathology Service (FPS) the 10 399 square meter facility will provide thorough integration and FPS officials will occupy the building towards the end of 2021, should the project proceed according to plan.

“We are pleased with the progress made, despite the current pandemic and other unforeseen obstacles. We also look forward to officially opening the facility with the Provincial Minister of Health and building occupants in the new year,” says Mrs. Vonita Thompson, FPS Director.

Photo supplied