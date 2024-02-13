Ocean View activist seeks donations for talent-fostering centre

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The founder of the Cape Flats Wellness Centre, Aslam Richards, is urgently seeking donations to establish a secure haven for children in Ocean View who aspire to develop their talents. Speaking on Tuesday to VOC Breakfast, Richards passionately described the centre as a sanctuary where children can freely express themselves and explore diverse opportunities unique to the Cape Flats.

“The Cape Flats Wellness Centre is a safe space for children. It is a space where children can express themselves and be exposed to different things, especially on the Cape Flats,” Richards emphasized.

Reflecting on his decade-long commitment to community work, Richards highlighted the official registration of the centre in 2020. He outlined the current array of programmes, including guitar and violin lessons, a choir, soccer, basketball, and skateboarding. Furthermore, the centre plans to introduce scouts in collaboration with Scouts SA, swimming lessons with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), as well as piano, netball, and, hopefully, ballet if an instructor can be secured.

Richards recounted a memorable experience from the previous year, where children from the centre were treated to a ballet performance at the Artscape theatre for their end-of-year party. He underscored the significance of exposing children to ballet and classical music, offering them experiences beyond their usual environment.

Addressing the concerning rise of gangs in their communities, Richards stressed the importance of non-profit organizations like theirs, which provide vital opportunities for children to learn new skills and foster a sense of belonging while diverting them from negative influences.

He clarified that the centre’s focus extends beyond providing meals, emphasizing the importance of structured learning activities.

To support the wellness centre, people interested can contact Richards at 074 069 8828.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels