Ocean View police search for missing child

Ocean View SAPS is making an appeal to all members of the community with regards to a missing five-year-old from Wetlands, Masiphumelele.

Rithabile Vhuyile was last seen on Monday, October 7, 2019 at roughly 6.30am when his grandfather dropped him at the neighbours who usually look after him.

It is alleged that the young boy went to play elsewhere with the neighbours son but did not return with the son once they were finished playing.

Rithabile was wearing a green short, grey boots, long sleeve t-shirt with white in the middle.

Anyone with any information of Rhitabiles whereabouts are urged to Contact Warrant Officer Richard Jacobs of FCS on 082 522 1075 or crime stop on 08600 10111

Enquiries:
Sergeant LJ Fortuin
082 522 2618

Picture: Pexels

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)


