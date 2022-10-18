Ocean View SAPS Nab House Robbers

Share this article

Rapid response by an Ocean View SAPS member led to the arrest of five suspects who committed a house robbery on Saturday. The five suspects aged between 22 and 29 went to an address in Masonwabe Road, Masiphumelele at around 22:50. They forced entry and demanded money from the owner, who managed to alert the police. Constable Chadewell Makanda of Ocean View SAPS responded instantly and arrested four male suspects and a female for house robbery, pointing of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The suspects are expected to make their court appearance in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s court on Wednesday, 19 October 2022.

Meanwhile, members of the Maitland Flying Squad spotted a stolen vehicle on the R300 freeway on Monday, 17 October 2022. A high speed chase ensued and police fired shots on the vehicle until the suspects collided with a barrier on the N2 and stopped. The members searched the vehicle and found a 9 mm pistol with a magazine and 15 rounds of ammunition. Three males aged 24, 30 and 35 were arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The suspects will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s court on Thursday, 20 October 2022 on the mentioned charges.

Source: SAPS