Off-duty LEAP officer fatally wounded in gang crossfire, COCT offers R100k reward

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

Tragedy has struck the Mitchells Plain community after Toufeeq Williams, 37, was fatally wounded in gang crossfire in Beacon Valley yesterday. He was a LEAP officer but off duty at the time of the incident. According to City of Cape Town’s (COCT) Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith, Williams was attached to the Hanover Park LEAP department. Smith said the deceased was with his young daughter when he was hit by the stray bullet. SAPS has activated a 72-hour action plan to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s loved ones during this difficult time,” said Smith.

Oversight and Community Safety MEC Allen said all those involved in his death must face the full might of the law.

“I want the ones who made the firearms available to them to be charged directly with murder. In fact, all of them should be hit with the Prevention of Organized Crime Act (POCA). They should know their time of roaming around freely on the streets is over. Any person whether an official or civilian that are protecting these gang members will face the full might of the law,” explained Allen.

Furthermore, the COCT has offered a reward of R100 000 for any tip-offs that may help the case.

“I have consulted with the Mayor, the City is offering a R100 000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest or conviction of those responsible,” added Smith.

Tip-offs can be made in confidence by calling the COCT’s dedicated tollfree number on 0800 11 00 77.