Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Off duty officer among four murdered in two incidents

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Western Cape Police have appealed for information around two double murders that occurred on Saturday.

In the first incident, three armed house robbers targeted a home in Driftsands, Mfuleni and opened fire on its occupants. A 40-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were shot dead, while another woman sustained a gunshot to the leg. Police say the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s silver Peugeot and the victims’ phones.

Ten minutes later, shots rang out in Jungle Walk, Langa, where two men were shot and killed in a taxi.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says one of the victims was identified as a 28-year-old off-duty police officer stationed in Delft. Two passengers in the back of the taxi escaped the attack unharmed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC

 

 


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.