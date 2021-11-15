Off duty officer among four murdered in two incidents

Western Cape Police have appealed for information around two double murders that occurred on Saturday.

In the first incident, three armed house robbers targeted a home in Driftsands, Mfuleni and opened fire on its occupants. A 40-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were shot dead, while another woman sustained a gunshot to the leg. Police say the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s silver Peugeot and the victims’ phones.

Ten minutes later, shots rang out in Jungle Walk, Langa, where two men were shot and killed in a taxi.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says one of the victims was identified as a 28-year-old off-duty police officer stationed in Delft. Two passengers in the back of the taxi escaped the attack unharmed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC