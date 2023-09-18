Off-duty police sergeant dies in hail of bullets in Khayelitsha

Share this article

A 37-year-old police sergeant was shot dead while off-duty and visiting a friend in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the shooting at 9.45pm in Cwayi Street, Site B, is under investigation.

“Preliminary information suggests the member visited a friend with whom he was seated in his car when two unknown gunmen disembarked a Toyota Quantum that stopped alongside them,” said Pojie.

“The men opened fire and hit both occupants of the car several times.”

The sergeant, stationed at Bellville South, sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene. His friend was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Police appealed to anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

Source: TimesLIVE