Official heritage recognition for the Cape Kramats could be on the cards

The ANC welcomes the decision by the Cape Mazaar Society to push for official recognition of the tombs, also known as Kramats, of the founders of Islam in South Africa. On Thursday, the Cape Mazaar Society is set to announce at a ceremony in Constantia that the National Heritage Council has accepted its nomination of the Circle of Tombs as National Heritage Sites.

The Circle of Tombs comprises the tombs of Auliyah (friends of Allah), resistance fighters whom the Dutch brought as slaves to the Cape, but who had left a firm imprint, including the introduction of Islam to this part of Africa. These tombs are known as Kramats. Among them is that South Africa’s most prolific Islamic figure, Shaykh Yusuf of Macassar.

“These men resisted the Dutch occupation in their land and were brought here as political prisoners. However, they brought their religious beliefs with them and also made a significant contribution to South Africa. It is right and also high time that they’re honoured. We welcome this initiative,” said ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs

According to legend, more than 250 years ago, a prophecy was made that there would be a Circle of Islam around the Cape.

Last October, the Cape Mazaar Society, in association with Vidamemoria Heritage Consultants, initiated the nomination of the Circle of Tombs as National Heritage Sites.

Sheikh Yusuf Kramat in Faure, Tana Baru in Bo Kaap, Matarah Kramat on Robben Island and the Kramats in Simonstown were nominated to the South African Heritage Resources Agency.

Seventeen further sites that were identified by the Cape Mazaar Society in the Circle of Tombs were also nominated to SAHRA, thus completing the Circle.

