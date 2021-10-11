Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Officials arrested at dogfighting event

Officials arrested three suspects during a raid at an organized dogfighting event in Saxonsea, Atlantis at the weekend.
According to a statement released by the City of Cape Town, the trio were detained along with four dogs that were impounded by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said dog-fighting continues to plague communities as it is often used as a means to recruit youth into gangs. Dogfighting is illegal in South Africa.
A person found guilty for any involvement in dogfighting is liable for a fine of R80,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 24 months with a criminal record.
