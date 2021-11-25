Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Officials on standby ahead of adverse weather predicted for WC

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Western Cape authorities are on standby to deal with any weather-related emergencies following a gale-force wind warning.
The Level 8 warning for damaging winds is accompanied by a Level 2 alert for damaging wave and is expected to last a few days.
South-easterly to easterly winds between 70 -80km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h are predicted.
Coastal towns along the Garden Route, Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay as well as City of Cape Town, Overstrand and Cape Agulhas are advised to be cautious on the roads, stabilize informal structures and anchor boats.
Spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management in the City, Charlotte Powell says any weather related emergencies can be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialing 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
VOC

Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.