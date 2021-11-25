Officials on standby ahead of adverse weather predicted for WC

Western Cape authorities are on standby to deal with any weather-related emergencies following a gale-force wind warning.
The Level 8 warning for damaging winds is accompanied by a Level 2 alert for damaging wave and is expected to last a few days.
South-easterly to easterly winds between 70 -80km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h are predicted.
Coastal towns along the Garden Route, Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay as well as City of Cape Town, Overstrand and Cape Agulhas are advised to be cautious on the roads, stabilize informal structures and anchor boats.
Spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management in the City, Charlotte Powell says any weather related emergencies can be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialing 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
