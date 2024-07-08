Officials on standby to support those affected by inclement weather

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

With the first of several cold fronts making landfall on Sunday, the City of Cape Town (COCT) said disaster teams are monitoring the impacts of the prevailing inclement weather.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a thunderstorm rocked the Mother City followed by heavy downpours.

Aid organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) said their teams have been on standby since Friday, when the first Orange Level 6-8 storm warning was issued. GOTG Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the impact was already felt from the early hours of Friday morning as Ward 99 in Khayelitsha was “taken out” by excessive gale force winds.

“Six informal settlements were affected in the area, damaging 1000 informal homes and displacing 4000 residents in icy cold and pouring rain,” he said.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Craig Lambinon appealed to anyone working at sea or along the shoreline to exercise extreme caution.

“We appeal to everyone to remain safe during the inclement weather and to follow the South African Weather Services updated forecast and weather warnings. Don’t take unnecessary risks. We are also appealing to extreme sports and sport fishing craft to preferably not launch in these current inclement weather conditions. Anglers and coastal hikers should be aware of the Spring high tide with hazardous shoreline conditions compounded by rough seas that may cut off coastline areas during the high tide,” he stressed.

As several cold fronts are set to make landfall this week, COCT Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said proactive steps has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.

“We will activate our disaster coordinating team to oversee the city’s response to the emergency. We have crews on standby to deal with impacts like blocked infrastructure, uprooted trees and powerline disruptions, amongst others. We have also collaborated with aid organistions and community activists for shelter where required,” she said.