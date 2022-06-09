Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Officials ready to respond to threats of national shutdown

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Officials are on high alert in response to reports of a national shutdown.

Unsigned messages and posters have circulated on social media, calling for a national shutdown on Friday, if government does not meet demands to intervene around the spiking fuel prices.

Several transport stakeholders have however distanced themselves from the threats.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week admitted that the rising fuel cost requires urgent attention.

NATJoints spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, says law enforcement will work to combat any forms of criminality

VOC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.