Officials ready to respond to threats of national shutdown

LOCAL

Officials are on high alert in response to reports of a national shutdown.

Unsigned messages and posters have circulated on social media, calling for a national shutdown on Friday, if government does not meet demands to intervene around the spiking fuel prices.

Several transport stakeholders have however distanced themselves from the threats.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week admitted that the rising fuel cost requires urgent attention.

NATJoints spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, says law enforcement will work to combat any forms of criminality

