Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

OIC condemns Israel’s field execution of Palestinians

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) yesterday condemned Israel’s “crimes of field execution” of Palestinians, Quds Press reported.

In a statement, the OIC said that the killing of 20 Palestinians since the start of the year “is a dangerous escalation of Israeli crimes and aggression on the Palestinians.”

Adding that the Israeli occupation held “full responsibility for the repercussions of this escalation.”

The international community, it added, must afford protection for the Palestinian people and hold Israel accountable for its “continuous violations”.

Seventeen-year-old Nader Rayyan was the latest victim of Israel’s occupation. The teen was killed in Balata refugee camp in the West Bank on Monday.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.