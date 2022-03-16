OIC condemns Israel’s field execution of Palestinians

Share this article

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) yesterday condemned Israel’s “crimes of field execution” of Palestinians, Quds Press reported.

In a statement, the OIC said that the killing of 20 Palestinians since the start of the year “is a dangerous escalation of Israeli crimes and aggression on the Palestinians.”

Adding that the Israeli occupation held “full responsibility for the repercussions of this escalation.”

The international community, it added, must afford protection for the Palestinian people and hold Israel accountable for its “continuous violations”.

Seventeen-year-old Nader Rayyan was the latest victim of Israel’s occupation. The teen was killed in Balata refugee camp in the West Bank on Monday.

Source: Middle East Monitor