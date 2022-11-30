Oil spill forces closure of some beaches around Mossel Bay

Share this article

Disaster management officials from the Garden Route District Municipality say some beaches in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape have been closed due to an oil spill.

Officials have not found the source of the spill yet, but they are investigating. Disaster head, Gerhard Otto, says the beaches that have been closed to allow for a clean-up operation, will be re-opened soon.

“We are still investigating where the source is from and isolation and clean up teams are busy as we speak. We have convened all the necessary role players and we will tomorrow have a follow-up meeting. There will also be an aerial survey done to pinpoint the source of the pollution and then we will open beaches as soon as possible.”

